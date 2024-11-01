Combat medics are not being transferred to infantry. They will work in their specialty, but on temporary duty assignment to front line, - General Staff of AFU

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has decided to strengthen medical services in the combat zone, but combat medics will not be transferred to the infantry as part of this strengthening.

This was stated by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Lykhovii in a commentary to Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

"Medical personnel from health care institutions, that is, hospitals of the medical forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, will be involved in this. I would like to make an important clarification: medics will be involved only in medical positions, while there are other servicemen in the medical forces who are not only medical professionals. The medics will perform their duties at the stabilization points of the brigades," said the spokesman.

Read more: Statement of General Staff on transfer of medics to stabilization points of brigades is lie - Bezuhla

This will be done on a rotational basis, Lykhovii said, meaning that medics will be sent on temporary duty assignment.

"This is a common practice when various defense structures of Ukraine rotate between the front and the rear," he explained.

According to the spokesperson, the reinforcement of the stabilization points with medics is carried out at the request of the commanders of combat units. The main task of the medics is to quickly stabilize the wounded on the spot. The sooner a wounded soldier receives professional medical care, the greater his chances of survival.

Read more: Transfer of combat medics to infantry stopped - Bezuhla

"I would like to emphasize once again that military medics are not being transferred to the infantry, as some people interpret it. Military medics will continue to work in their immediate specialty, but on a temporary duty assignment to the front line and then return to their main place of service," says Lykhovii.