Debris of drone hit office building in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, there is fire

A fire broke out in a non-residential high-rise building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv due to the fall of enemy drone debris.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Emergency services have been called to the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. Preliminary, there is a fire as a result of the fall of the UAV wreckage," the statement said.

"The fall of debris was also recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district. According to preliminary information, the falling debris caused a fire in a multi-story non-residential building," said Serhiy Popko, head of the KCMA.

See more: Fire in high-rise building in Sviatoshyn district, caused by attack of "Shaheds" on Kyiv, was extinguished. PHOTO

"In the Shevchenkivskyi district, drone fragments hit an office building. Preliminary, there was a fire on one of the floors. Emergency services are at the scene," Klitschko later added.