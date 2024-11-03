173 combat engagements took place in frontline over last day, 50 of them in Kurakhove direction - General Staff

On November 2, 173 combat engagements took place in the frontline. Most of the enemy's attacks were repelled in the Kurakhove, Pokrovske, Lyman, and Kupiansk directions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 69 air strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, including one missile and 114 drones. In addition, it fired over three thousand rounds of shelling, 112 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Yunakivka, Zhuravka, Basivka in Sumy region; Slatyno, Kozacha Lopan, Mali Prokhody, Pishchane, Synkivka, Holubivka, Terny in Kharkiv region; Toretsk, Kurakhove, Illinka, Uspenivka, Bohoyavlenka, Maksymivka, Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region, Lobkove, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka, Yurkivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Hostilities in the east

With the support of aviation in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked eight times in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, 13 occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Pishchane, Zahryzove, Petropavlivka, Zelenyi Hai, Kruhliakivka, Kolisnykivka, and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 14 times. They tried to break into our defense near Hrekivka, Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, and the Serebrianka forest. In addition, the enemy actively used aviation, launched 30 unguided missiles, and dropped 6 unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Seversky sector, the enemy conducted seven offensives in the areas of Ivano-Dariivka and Vyiimka during the day.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked once in the vicinity of Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out eight attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. The enemy directed most of the attacks at Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 23 aggressor's offensives towards Mykolaiivka, Promin, Krutyi Yar, Selydove, Sukha Balka, Myroliubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Krutyi Yar, and Novohrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 51 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Illinka, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Sharp, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka, Kreminna Balka, and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made 12 attacks on our positions in the area of Trudove and Maksymivka.

The situation in the South and North

The enemy attacked in the areas of Novoandriivka, Robotyne, and Mala Tokmachka in the Orikhivsk sector, actively using aviation.

In the Prydniprovske sector, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Kozachy Lager, Dnipryany, and Kozatsky Ostriv, and the enemy was unsuccessful.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

The operation in the Kursk region continues.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one artillery piece at a firing position, and two ammunition depots of the invaders.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1410 people over the last day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized 12 tanks, 36 armored combat vehicles, 10 artillery systems, 70 operational and tactical UAVs, 1 cruise missile, 46 vehicles, and a piece of special equipment of the occupiers.

Read more on Censor.NET: Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war - about 699,090 people (+1410 per day), 9182 tanks, 20,086 artillery systems, 18,523 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS