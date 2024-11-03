In case of Trump’s return to power in USA, "Europe will not be able to remain pro-war" - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that if Donald Trump wins the US election, Europe will not be able to "remain pro-war" in the future.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telex.

As noted, in the context of the US elections, Orban said that by the end of the year there will be different conditions in the world, that "peaceful" forces will be in the majority, and this change will occur with the victory of Donald Trump.

Regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war, he said that if Trump returns to power,"Europe will not be able to remain pro-war," and will not be able to bear the burden of the war it was "irresponsibly dragged into" on its own.

"We will also have to adapt to the situation," he added.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that if Donald Trump wins the US election, he will immediately take the initiative to diplomatically resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war.