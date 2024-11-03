There are currently 8 battles in Kurakhove direction, occupiers are trying to advance in areas of Vovchenka, Hostre, and Antonivka - General Staff

The enemy does not stop trying to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory. Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 110 times.

As noted, the occupiers are most active in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske directions, where they conducted more than half of all attacks.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

The border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling - Khrynivka, Hrabovske, Volfine, Volodymyrivka, Zhuravka, Mkhy, Obody, Luhivka, Zaliznyi Mist, Pavlivka, Khotiyivka and Chuykivka were affected. Bratenytsia, Zhuravka, Novenke, and Basivka came under enemy air strikes.

"The enemy has also launched 17 strikes on its own territory, and 25 drones have already arrived in Kursk region," the General Staff said.

Situation in Kharkiv region

Today, in the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists twice tried to conduct offensive actions near Vovchansk but were rebuffed.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk sector eleven times. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Berestove, Zahryzove, Kruhlyakivka, Vyshneve and Pershotravneve.

The situation in the East

In the Liman sector, enemy units continue to attack in the vicinity of Hrekivka, Terny, and Dibrova. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled seven out of nine enemy attacks in this area. The fighting continues. Terrorists launched air strikes in the area of Serebryansky forest.

Four hostile attacks have taken place in the Toretsk sector so far. The enemy attacked near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Our defenders are fighting back with dignity, and two attacks were stopped. The aggressor's aircraft bombed the areas of Druzhba, Toretsk, and Petrivka.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already launched 19 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Promen, Sukhyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Vyshneve. The defense forces, restraining the enemy's onslaught, repelled the enemy's attacks. The occupants concentrated their main efforts near Promen and Vyshneve," the statement said.

It is also noted that the situation is the hottest in the Kurakhove sector, where there are currently 54 combat engagements, the invaders are most actively trying to advance in the areas of Vovchenka, Horoshne, and Antonivka. Eight battles are still ongoing.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops near Trudove and Maksymivka nine times, two clashes are still ongoing.

The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Yurkivka, Novodanylivka, and Mala Tokmachka in the Orikhiv sector, dropping eight guided aerial bombs.

No significant changes were observed in other sectors at the moment.