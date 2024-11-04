Defence Forces repel 27 enemy attacks in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors - General Staff

There were 169 combat engagements in the last day. Most of them took place in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.

Shellings of Ukraine

According to available information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using five missiles, as well as 90 air strikes, including 142 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out more than 4,400 shellings, including 98 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 1,564 kamikaze drones to attack.

The enemy carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Kharkiv, Rublenne, Pytomnyk, Okip, Kozacha Lopan, Muravske, Kovali, Kostiantynivka, Makarykha, Zrubanka, Kivsharivka, Bohuslavka, Mala Danylivka, Senkove, Nadiia, Tverdokhlibove, Terny, Yampolivka, Siversk, Minkivka, Baranivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Illinka, Velyka Novosilka, Makarivka, Bilohiria, Yurkivka, Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka.

Hostilities in the east

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted four offensive and assault actions in the vicinity of Vovchansk.

The number of combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector reached 16 over the last day. Ukrainian defence forces repelled the occupiers' attacks in the areas of Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Berestove, Zahryzove, Kruhliakivka, Vyshneve and Pershotravneve.

In the Lyman sector, our troops stopped nine enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Hrekivka, Terny and Dibrova.

The aggressor's aircraft bombed the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba, Petrivka and Diliivka in the Toretsk sector, and the enemy tried to advance four times in the Toretsk area.

27 attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk sector over the last day. The enemy tried to advance near Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Vyshneve.

Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Kurakhove sector. In the areas of Illinka, Ostrivske, Dalne, Antonivka and Katerynivka, the occupiers tried to break through Ukrainian defensive lines 27 times.

Twelve enemy attacks were stopped by our defenders in the area of Trudove in the Vremivsk sector.

Situation in the south and north

In the Orikhivsk sector, enemy units tried to advance towards Novodanylivka once.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the invaders attacked the positions of our troops three times without success.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts reconnaissance activities and artillery shelling.

The Ukrainian defence forces are continuing to conduct operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy carried out twenty-eight air strikes using 40 guided bombs over the past day, and Ukrainian defenders repelled thirteen enemy attacks.

Strikes on the enemy

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1,300 casualties over the last day. In addition, Ukrainian troops neutralised 11 tanks, 15 armoured combat vehicles, 35 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 93 operational and tactical UAVs, 77 vehicles and three units of special equipment of the occupiers.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defence Forces conducted three strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, and three artillery systems and an operational-tactical missile system were damaged.

