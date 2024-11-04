Enemy conducts reconnaissance in south for further assault attempts, launches powerful air strikes - Defense Forces

The enemy continues assault operations in the Orikhivske and Prydniprovskyi directions. In the Vremivsk direction, the invaders do not abandon their intentions and continue to conduct reconnaissance work for further assault attempts.

Last week, the Southern Defence Forces destroyed 38 artillery systems and more than a dozen enemy mortars.

Four enemy assaults were recorded in the south over the last day. The enemy launched air strikes, dropping 6 guided bombs and 28 unguided aerial missiles.

Using various types of weapons and equipment, the occupiers fired 231 times at the positions of our troops.

The constant drone terror against civilians in the frontline regions continues. Over the past day, Russian terrorists launched 245 attacks with FPV drones of various modifications, including 4 Lancet-type units, and dropped almost 300 pieces of fragmentation munitions.

"Powerful attacks by enemy aircraft were registered in the Huliaipillia and Orikhivsk sectors. The enemy conducted three unsuccessful hostile attacks in the Prydniprovsky sector. Having suffered sanitary and irrecoverable losses of personnel and equipment, they retreated to their original positions", the Southern Defence Forces said.

Over the past day, enemy losses amounted to:

40 units of personnel;

2 "Msta-B" howitzers;

1 mortar;

13 units of vehicles and armoured vehicles;

16 units of "Shahed-136" UAVs;

4 motorcycles;

1 "Supercam" reconnaissance UAV;

1 "Groza" electronic warfare station;

1 buggy;

2 boats;

5 observation posts;

7 dugouts;

10 shelters;

2 ammunition storage sites and a checkpoint.

