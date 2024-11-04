Two men wanted to illegally enter Slovakia but got lost in mountains - State Border Guard Service

Border guards of the Chop detachment found men in the mountains who had been wandering there for 4 days. It turned out that they wanted to get to Slovakia illegally.

While patrolling, the soldiers found two unknown men walking along the road leading to the border guard unit. During the questioning of the men, it turned out that they had been wandering in the mountains for four days. The residents of Donetsk and Cherkasy regions admitted that they were planning to illegally enter Slovakia.

The men said they met on social media, where they were both studying information about illegal border crossings. Then they decided to unite to walk together. They chose a difficult mountainous area to cross the state border, as they believed they had a better chance of avoiding border patrols.

The offenders carefully prepared for the trip: they bought tourist clothes and even anti-thermal raincoats, planned the route in mobile applications, and stocked up on provisions. However, they did not consider the mountainous areas' complexity and the lack of mobile coverage in certain parts. As a result, the offenders went off the route and wandered at random. Four days later, they came to a trail near the Stuzhytsia border guard department. Border guards found them there.

The men were administratively detained in order to bring them to justice for attempting to illegally cross the border. Their further fate will be determined by the court.

