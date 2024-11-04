Almost 1,000 indictments for crimes against national security have been sent to court since beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion - SBI. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the State Bureau of Investigation has submitted nearly 1,000 indictments for crimes against national security to the courts. In some criminal proceedings, the courts have already imposed actual prison terms on detained defectors.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, since the beginning of the invasion, the SBI has investigated 2,399 criminal proceedings for crimes against the national security of Ukraine.

Among them there are:

⁠1,746 criminal proceedings on high treason (Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

503 criminal proceedings on the fact of collaboration (Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

38 criminal proceedings on aiding and abetting the aggressor state (Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), etc.

Read more: Turchynov: Multilayered territorial defense system is key to Ukraine’s defense during large-scale military confrontation. PHOTOS

In addition, based on the results of pre-trial investigations:

⁠⁠1,239 people were served with a notice of suspicion;

501 people are wanted;

1,317 people are being checked for involvement in high treason and collaboration;

997 indictments were sent to court.

Read more: Rada passes bill on national security