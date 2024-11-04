SSU: Three traitors, who fought against Defense Forces and were captured in Kursk region, are served suspicion notices

The Security Service has collected evidence against three Ukrainian citizens who, as part of the Russian army, tried to stop the operation of the Defense Forces in the Kursk region but were captured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

According to the case, the defendants were members of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation. In August and September of this year, they fired at the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Sudzha area.

See more: He directed "shaheds" that killed 3 residents of Sumy: SSU detains 23-year-old Russian GRU adjuster. PHOTO

What is known about the defectors?

They were captured along with other survivors of the occupiers after the assault units of Ukrainian troops, supported by artillery, completely defeated the enemy column near the city.

Among the detainees is a traitor from Crimea who "mobilized" to the occupation groups of the aggressor country's Southern Military District in November 2022.

Another traitor is a resident of the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk region, from where he fled to Russia and signed a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry in one of Moscow's military enlistment offices.

The third defendant is a resident of the Chernihiv region who, after the outbreak of a full-scale war, moved to Bryansk, Russia, where he received a Russian passport and voluntarily "enlisted" in the ranks of the occupiers.

See more: Officials of MSEC, MMC and head of private university: Four "schemes for draft dodgers" dismantled - SSU. PHOTOS

Suspicions of traitors

The SSU investigators served the detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The criminals are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The investigation was conducted by the SSU in the Sumy region under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecutor's office.