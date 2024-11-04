Minister of Agrarian Policy Koval on state of livestock in Ukraine: "This is already bottom"

The Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitalii Koval believes that it is extremely important to save livestock farming in Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, Censor.NET reports.

"Because comparing the figures since 1991, we have been constantly experiencing degradation and decline in the main indicators of livestock. If we compare the number of cows, for example, today we have only 2 million 300 thousand cattle, while in 1991 there were 28 million. And this is a whole abyss. I believe that this is the bottom from which we need to start," he said.

Read more: Due to sanctions, Russia is forced to buy goods for military industry at 60% higher price - British intelligence

According to Koval, without the development of livestock, there will be no harmonious development of the entire agricultural sector.

"We have great prospects in meat exports. Today, we see a demand for red meat, we see a steady increase in milk in the world. In fact, Ukraine can become an agricultural and dairy Eldorado. Because the cost component of Ukrainian milk producers is better than that of their competitors. And this should be used. That is why we are making livestock farming a priority," the minister added.