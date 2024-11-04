Non-invitation to NATO due to corruption in Ukraine is search for reasons not to do so - OP

The head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, believes that Ukraine's non-invitation to join NATO due to the level of corruption is just a search for reasons not to do so.

He said this in an interview with Natalia Moseichuk, Censor.NET reports.

"We speak openly with our partners: corruption exists in all countries. The main thing is how the authorities are fighting today, building institutions, how they are fighting this corruption. If someone accuses us, and civil society agrees with this, that we cannot get an invitation to NATO because of the level of corruption in Ukraine, they are looking for reasons not to do so", he said.

"I am not saying that this is true, that we hear it. I'm saying what if", Yermak added.

The head of the OP said that Ukraine is fighting corruption, but it "did not appear in 2019".

"This problem is many years old. And today we can talk about the results of the fight. And they are clear and absolute today. I believe that, first of all, we have a president who is not corrupt. And he is the leader of this fight", Yermak concluded.

