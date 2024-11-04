Judge of Pecherskyi Court Vovk granted Uhlava’s claim to Civil Procedure Code: case was considered without single hearing.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has decided to satisfy the claim of the expert deputy of the NABU, Hizo Uhlava, against the Anti-Corruption Action Center.

The head of the AntAC Vitalii Shabunin announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The odious judge Serhii Vovk of the Pecherskyi Court upheld Uhlava's claim against the AntAC. He demands that I refute the information about the "leaks" of information. We at the AntAC have to learn about this from the media - we have not yet received a copy of the decision. Moreover, Vovk considered the case without a single hearing (in written proceedings). Because, according to the judge, this case is "insignificant," he said.

According to Shabunin, the AntAC will appeal.

"Of course, we did not expect any other decision from Judge Vovk. At least because:

It was Vovk who ordered Prosecutor General Venediktova to transfer Tatarov's case from NABU to the SBI;

it was Judge Vovk who ruled in favor of Portnov. In particular, in the case where the media and we at the AntAC called him a "pro-Russian figure";

he also decided to close the case on part of the records from the office of the DACK head Pavlo Vovk;

he also lifted the seizure of all the property of the holding of Russian Ihor Naumets, Unigran. As a result, the budget lost more than UAH 1 billion in property and assets.

And these are not all the cases that have led to Vovk's involvement in numerous journalistic investigations. On November 6, the HCJ Chamber will consider a complaint against Serhii Vovk," Shabunin added.

Data leakage from NABU

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, together with the National Police, was conducting searches at the NABU.

Later, the SAPO commented on the information about the search of one of the NABU employees. They noted that no searches or investigative actions were conducted at the NABU premises. The search was carried out exclusively at the place of residence of the current NABU employee - a detective of one of the units.

The Anti-Corruption Court allowed the SAPO to conduct searches at the home of the former head of the Brovary District State Administration Birkadze as part of the case of disclosure of pre-trial investigation data by a NABU detective.

Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau launched a pre-trial investigation into the possible leakage of information.

