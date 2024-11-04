1068 people are injured in Ukraine due to enemy mines and explosive devices, 100 of them are children. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 1068 people have been injured by mines and explosive remnants of war.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine and as of November 1, 2024, 1068 people have been injured by enemy mines and explosive remnants of war, including 100 children and 968 adults.

Farmers were reported to be the most affected by the explosives - 199 people.

Other victims include:

critical infrastructure workers - 112 people;

unemployed - 96 people;

students - 90 people.

pensioners - 80 people;

drivers - 79 people.

"The data is collected by the Main Directorate of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety on a systematic basis as part of the implementation of paragraph 35 of the Oslo Action Plan for the Implementation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on Their Destruction (Ottawa Convention)," the Mine Action Department added.

It is also noted that law enforcement agencies of Ukraine open criminal proceedings for violation of the rules and customs of war by the Russian Federation after each explosion among the Ukrainian civilian population on Russian mines.

The Main Directorate of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety notes that the relevant database and interactive map helps government and humanitarian organizations to inform the public about the risks associated with explosive devices in dangerous regions and to provide assistance to victims of mine injuries.

