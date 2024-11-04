ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9276 visitors online
News
408 1

Two children aged 11 and 12 were injured in Kharkiv region due to detonation of explosive device

На Харківщині через детонацію вибухонебезпечного предмета постраждали дві дитини

Two boys aged 11 and 12 were injured in the village of Husarivka in the Barvinkove community of the Izium district of the Kharkiv region due to the detonation of an explosive device.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the teenagers have explosive injuries with multiple shrapnel injuries to their legs. Both were taken to the hospital.

Earlier we wrote that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 1068 people have been injured by mines and explosive remnants of war.

Read more: 1068 people are injured in Ukraine due to enemy mines and explosive devices, 100 of them are children. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

children (973) Kharkivshchyna (1976) disruption (180)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 