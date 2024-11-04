177 occupiers’ air targets were destroyed by Air Defense units of AFU during week. INFOGRAPHICS

Air defense units of the Land Forces destroyed 177 Russian air targets during the week.

This was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the Air Defense units of the Land Forces destroyed 177 enemy air reconnaissance and attack assets over the past week.

Among them:

UAV Shahed-131/136 - 139 units;

UAV Orlan 10/30 - 7 units;

Zala UAV - 13 units;

UAV Supercam - 8 units;

Lancet UAV - 7 units;

UAV "Molniia" - 2 units.

UAV "Pryvit82" - 1 unit.

Read more: This year, State Department financed 800 mobile fire groups - Brink

As noted, a total of 729 UAVs were destroyed by air defense units of the Army in October, 464 of which were Shahed-131/136.