177 occupiers’ air targets were destroyed by Air Defense units of AFU during week. INFOGRAPHICS
Air defense units of the Land Forces destroyed 177 Russian air targets during the week.
This was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, the Air Defense units of the Land Forces destroyed 177 enemy air reconnaissance and attack assets over the past week.
Among them:
- UAV Shahed-131/136 - 139 units;
- UAV Orlan 10/30 - 7 units;
- Zala UAV - 13 units;
- UAV Supercam - 8 units;
- Lancet UAV - 7 units;
- UAV "Molniia" - 2 units.
- UAV "Pryvit82" - 1 unit.
As noted, a total of 729 UAVs were destroyed by air defense units of the Army in October, 464 of which were Shahed-131/136.
