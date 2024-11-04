About 10 thousand DPRK troops are in Kursk region and may join fight in coming days - US State Department

According to US estimates, 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, near the border with Ukraine.

This was stated by US Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The Secretary of State said last week that about 8,000 North Korean troops were sent to the Kursk region. Now we estimate that about 10,000 have gone there and may enter the battle in the coming days," Miller said.

In this regard, he expressed US concern over the growing military partnership between Russia and the DPRK.

Miller also noted that Washington had seen media reports about the participation of DPRK units in hostilities. He noted that he could not officially confirm this information on behalf of the United States. However, he said, if the North Korean military is indeed involved on the side of the Russian Federation, they become a legitimate target for destruction, the State Department representative emphasized.

Read more: Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyy on Kursk operation and elimination of enemy near our state border: We will destroy Russians and DPRK military

Participation of DPRK troops in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that Russia was using North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

On 25 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to intelligence, the first North Korean military would be used by Russia in combat zones on 27-28 October.

On 28 October, the Pentagon said that the DPRK had sent about 10,000 of its military to Russia for training and further participation in hostilities against Ukraine, which would take place in the "next few weeks".

The Pentagon said that Ukrainian troops could use the US weapons provided to them against the North Korean military if the DPRK enters the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that approximately several thousand North Korean soldiers have already deployed to the Kursk region in Russia. A smaller number of them are already in the Kursk region.