Starting November 11, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv will ban use of Telegram for work

Starting November 11, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv will ban the use of Telegram messenger for official purposes.

This was reported by the Institute of Mass Information, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the corresponding order was signed by the rector of the university.

The fact that the university plans to stop using the platform is also evidenced by a post on the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv's Telegram channel, where administrators ask users what other platform they will choose for further communication.

The IMI noted that Wi-Fi in the dormitories no longer supports this messenger.

Telegram ban in Ukraine

As a reminder, Ukraine has been discussing the ban on Telegram for a long time.

Earlier it was reported that government officials, military personnel, employees of the security and defense sector, as well as critical infrastructure operators were banned from using Telegram on their work devices.

Earlier, the media reported that a new draft law to regulate the Telegram messenger in Ukraine would be developed and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada by the end of September 2024.

Recently, the National Council expressed hope for a complete blocking of Telegram in Ukraine.

It is known that the University of Chernivtsi has banned the use of Telegram.

