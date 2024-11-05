SSU: Russian agents who launched missiles at Ivano-Frankivsk region airfield on February 24, 2022, sentenced to 13 years

Three Russian agents who launched missiles at an airfield in the Ivano-Frankivsk region on February 24, 2022, were sentenced to 13 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the SSU press service.

The Security Service detained the offenders in the western region of Ukraine in the first days of the full-scale war.

"The aggressor's accomplices were three residents of Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia, who were recruited by Russian intelligence back in 2021. The agents operated within a group and were "linked to" several Russian handlers, with whom they communicated through anonymous chats in a popular messaging app.

On the instructions of the occupiers, the defendants had to prepare data for a missile strike on the airfield in Prykarpattia, and after the enemy attack, "report" on its consequences," the statement said.

The agent from Kharkiv acted under the guise of a "travel blogger" who used a drone to take panoramic videos of the strategic facility and posted them on Instagram.

Another agent, a resident of Kyiv, settled near the airfield on the eve of the full-scale Russian invasion to record takeoffs and landings in real time. She provided the information to a third member of the Russian intelligence service to send intelligence to the occupiers.

On February 24, 2022, agents tracked the aftermath of a missile strike on an air facility and sent relevant information to the Russian secret service.

The traitors were detained as they were preparing to "evacuate" across the western border

The court found them guilty under Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason).

