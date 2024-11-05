G7 countries are preparing joint response to Russia’s use of DPRK troops against Ukraine

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries and three key allies of the group said they were seriously concerned about the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia and were working on a joint response to such developments.

This is stated in a statement by the ministers published on the website of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

In addition to the members of the Group of Seven - the United States, Japan, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada and the EU - the statement was also signed by South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Officials of these countries stated that they expressed "serious concern over the deployment of DPRK troops in the Russian Federation, which could be used on the battlefield against Ukraine."

"Several thousand DPRK troops have been deployed in Russia. The DPRK's direct support of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, in addition to demonstrating Moscow's desperate efforts to compensate for its losses, will mean a dangerous expansion of the conflict, which will have serious consequences for peace and security in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region," the statement said.

The ministers noted that they "condemn in the strongest possible terms" the increased military cooperation between North Korea and the Russian Federation, in particular, Moscow's "illegal purchase" of North Korean ballistic missiles.

The ministers called on the DPRK to stop assisting the Russian Federation in its war of aggression. They are also "deeply concerned" about the potential for any transfer of nuclear weapons or ballistic missile-related technologies to North Korea.

In addition, the Group of Seven ministers reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine and stated that they are working with international partners "on a coordinated response to new developments."

Read more: Klitschko in presence of G7 ambassadors says law enforcement is putting pressure on local authorities

Participation of DPRK troops in Russia's war against Ukraine

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed Russia's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

On October 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to intelligence, the first North Korean military would be used by Russia in combat zones on October 27-28.

On October 28, the Pentagon said that the DPRK had sent about 10,000 of its military to Russia for training and further participation in hostilities against Ukraine, which would take place over the next "few weeks."

The Pentagon said that Ukrainian troops could use the American weapons provided to them against the North Korean military if the DPRK enters the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that approximately several thousand North Korean soldiers have already deployed to the Kursk region of Russia. A smaller number of them are already in the Kursk region.