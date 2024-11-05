ENG
Means of spoofing GPS navigation coordinates are used to repel enemy air attacks, - General Staff

In the course of measures to repel the air attacks of the Russian occupiers, electronic warfare systems are used. In particular, to increase the effectiveness of the impact on the enemy, means of spoofing GPS satellite navigation coordinates are used.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"A side effect of this impact is a violation of the precise time system used by mobile phones in the automatic time refinement mode.

In view of the above, it is advisable to disable the automatic time adjustment mode in the phone and take into account that during the announcement of air alerts, the accuracy of satellite navigation systems may be disturbed," - explained electronic warfare experts at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

