Cabinet of Ministers bans application of power outage schedules to telecom operators’ facilities

The Cabinet of Ministers has added technical facilities of telecommunications operators to the list of those not subject to power outage schedules.

This is stated in the government's resolution No. 1260 of November 1, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to the document, the schedules for limiting electricity consumption will not apply to the Security and Defense Forces, as well as to electronic communications equipment and/or electronic communications network facilities according to the lists determined by the National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Telecommunications Networks.

In addition, it is determined that the list of critical facilities that must be provided with priority electricity supply will be valid until June 1, 2025.

Earlier, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection obliged mobile operators to ensure the operation of networks during planned, emergency or forced power outages for 10 hours by February 1, 2025.

