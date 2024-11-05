Google on publishing maps with location of Ukrainian military systems: These images were taken more than year ago

Google said that the photos with the deployment of Ukrainian military systems were taken more than a year ago.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ekonomichna Pravda.

Google's press service said: "These satellite images were taken more than a year ago and come from publicly available sources - we deliberately do not publish the latest images of the war zones. We take such requests very seriously and are in constant communication with Ukrainian officials."

Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, said that Google "burned" Ukrainian positions on maps, showing the location of our military systems. The enemy is already distributing these images.

