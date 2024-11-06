56 attacks were repulsed in Kurakhove direction, enemy tried to advance near 12 settlements - General Staff

In total, 140 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline over the past day, November 5, 2024.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missiles and 97 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used four missiles, and dropped 142 drones. In addition, the Russians used 1370 kamikaze drones and fired over four thousand rounds of fire, 79 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes in the areas of Velyka Pysarivka, Bilovody, Popivka, Zarutske, Kyianytsia in the Sumy region; Pytomnyk, Kozacha Lopan, Bochkove, Bayrak, Petropavlivka, Prystin in the Kharkiv region; Terny, Chasiv Yar, Stupochki, Toretsk, Kostiantynivka, Druzhba, Petrivka, Sukha Balka, Oleksandropil, Valentynivka in the Donetsk region; Novodaryivka, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 702,900 people (+1,250 per day), 9,214 tanks, 20,170 artillery systems, 18,592 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two ground control stations of the UAVs, one control point, and one field ammunition depot of the invaders.

It should be reminded that in total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1250 people over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized 6 tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 20 artillery systems, 57 operational and tactical UAVs, 55 vehicles, and a unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

As noted, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break into the defense of our troops near Vovchansk eight times.

In the Kupiansk sector, eight occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Zahryzove, Synkivka, and Kruhliakivka. The enemy actively used aviation in this area.

Read more: Occupiers advance near Hryhorivka and Bohoiavlenka in Kurakhove area - DeepState

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked eight times in the Liman sector with the support of aviation. They tried to break into our defense near Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove, Novomykhailivka, Makiivka, Terny, and Katerynivka.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by Russian invaders near Bilohorivka.

It is also reported that with the support of aviation, the occupiers attacked twice near Bilohorivka in the Kramatorsk sector.

The enemy actively used bomber aircraft in the Toretsk sector, launching two attacks near Toretsk.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 33 aggressor's assault attacks towards the localities of Promin, Lysivka, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove, and Hrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 56 attacks. The occupants tried to advance most actively in the areas of Vovchenka, Stepanivka, Illinka, Berizka, Kreminna Balka, Katerynivka, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Horoshne, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, and Yelyzavetivka," the statement said.

Read more: Means of spoofing GPS navigation coordinates are used to repel enemy air attacks, - General Staff

The situation in the South

The General Staff also informs that in the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made ten attacks on our positions near Kostiantynopolske, Rozdolne, and Trudove.

In the Huliaypillia sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but actively used attack aircraft in the area of Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupants attacked once in the direction of Orikhiv without success.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, our defenders stopped three attempts of the Russian invaders to advance in the last day, received a tough rebuff, and retreated after suffering losses.

Read more: General Staff: 51 combat engagements took place in Kurakhove direction over last day, almost 200 occupiers eliminated

The situation in the North

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation is actively using artillery and aviation in the areas of Ukrainian settlements.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.