Ukrainian politicians congratulate Trump on winning US presidential election and share their expectations

Ukrainian politicians congratulate Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

Thus, the leader of the "European Solidarity" Party, Petro Poroshenko, has congratulated Trump on his election as president of the United States.

"It was a brilliant campaign, extremely competitive, and ultimately effective. You were able to convincingly prove your leadership and strategic vision that the American people have chosen today. However, it is also needed by all of Washington's allies in the world", Poroshenko wrote on social media.

"I hope that under your presidency we will be able to put an end to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and the entire Free World. We will be able to send a clear message to all those forces that do not live by the rules of good neighbourliness, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other states. Those who do not respect the right to choose either in international relations or at home", he said.

"Ukraine is your reliable ally in this historic mission. I am convinced that our support from the United States will continue to grow on the basis of strong bipartisanship. And the strategic partnership between Kyiv and Washington will be further strengthened in the interests of peace, security and stability in a world based on rules, not force", Poroshenko wrote.

"Thanks to the efforts and assistance of all previous US administrations since 2014, we are all much stronger today, the transatlantic world is more consolidated, and our common victory is closer. Welcome back, Donald!" Poroshenko wrote.

It is known that during his presidential term, Petro Poroshenko met with then US President Donald Trump on numerous occasions. In 2017, the United States decided to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons as military aid, including Javelin anti-tank missile systems. In 2018, Ukraine received 37 launchers and 210 Javelin missiles, as well as counter-battery stations. In September 2018, Ukraine received the first "Island" boats from the United States. The Trump administration authorised the supply of $41.5 million worth of sniper rifles and related equipment to Ukraine.

"During my presidential term, from 2014 to 2019, we effectively cooperated with President Obama, Vice President Biden and President Trump. I want to remind you that the first lethal weapon we received was from the Trump administration, we had an effective start to negotiations on peacekeepers during the Trump administration, and the creation of an independent Ukrainian church was also during the Trump administration", Poroshenko said in an interview with Sky News.

Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov also congratulated Trump.

"Congratulations to Donald Trump on winning the US presidential election! I wish the American people unity and prosperity! We believe in further deepening cooperation between Ukraine and the United States in the fight for freedom and common democratic values!" he wrote on Facebook.

In addition, the head of the OP, Andrii Yermak, also congratulated Trump.

"I would like to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory in the US election. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and our team had a good meeting with President Donald Trump in September. Then we managed to discuss in detail Ukraine's Victory Plan, the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States, and ways to end the war. The Presidents also had a good working relationship during Donald Trump's first term in office.

It is important that Ukraine has bipartisan support in the United States", Yermak stressed.

"Peace through strength" is exactly the approach we need now. Because Russia and autocrats understand only the language of force. Aggressors must be brought back to a clear framework of justice. We need a just peace, and the world needs a strong United States and the triumph of democracy. I congratulate the American people and thank them for their support", he concluded.

Oleksandr Kornienko, Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, during the teleconference "US Elections and the Future of Ukraine" at the Kyiv School of Public Administration, called for help to end the war so that parliamentary elections in Ukraine could be held.

"We will work with the Administration, with the elected Congress, the Senate... And I don't think that the composition of the parliament will change much by 100%. Unfortunately, we in the Verkhovna Rada cannot change that much. But we would like very much, starting with Donald Trump, the president-elect, and ending with the Congress and the Senate, to do everything possible to ensure that we are re-elected. This is our request, as MPs, to them", the Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada said.

"And for us to be able to re-elect, it is clear that the war must end, because during martial law, these procedures are still blocked. So let's all work to ensure that everything is in line with the president's plan, the peace formula. We need to move forward with strengthening our defence capabilities, first and foremost, in order to give a worthy rebuff not only to Russia, but, unfortunately, to the coalition of evil, the axis of evil. Which will soon be marching here in the number of several countries. And if we don't respond to these involvements of North Korea, directly with their troops", Kornienko believes.

The Vice Speaker also welcomed the election of the new US President. He also assured that the Ukrainian government would cooperate with Donald Trump's new cabinet.

"It is good that democracy has taken place in the United States. Honestly and without any questions or fears, which was actually a lot of information. And we still need to find out how much of this information was Russian IPSO... Everything happened honestly and transparently. They have changed the composition of the Capitol and the Parliament. And here we can only rejoice that democracy not only exists, it shows us examples. How it can be done in a completely tolerant manner, without any special disturbances", he said.

"Republican Trump has won the election, but the democracy has won again. America has once again proved that democracy is not just a comfortable word. It lives in the ability of a society to make decisions freely. Even when not everyone likes it", Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said of Trump's victory.

The leader of the "Voice" party, Kira Rudyk, also commented on Trump's election as US president.

"Donald Trump wins this election and becomes the 47th president of the United States. In a speech from his headquarters, he has already promised that there will be no wars during his term. What does this mean for Ukraine and the world? In fact, there are many options, because Donald Trump's main trait is unpredictability. Can his administration give Kyiv everything it needs to win? Yes, it can. Or can it reduce support, put pressure and encourage negotiations? Yes. Can it ease sanctions against Russia and bargain with the Kremlin? Yes. So, our task is to work even harder with the Republicans and the new team.

However, the new White House team is well aware that the decline of the US authority in the world as the world's chief policeman will bring chaos, more wars and crises both in the Asia-Pacific region and in Europe. These are challenges for NATO, the EU and us. But it is not the end of the world.

Difficult times create fertile ground for those who promise simple solutions. These simple solutions are very costly later, but we must accept the choice of the American people and continue to work in the new reality. This is what we are focusing on now", Rudyk noted.