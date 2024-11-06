Ministry of Defense is implementing new psychological rehabilitation programs for servicemen

Modern programs of psychological support and recovery will be introduced for servicemen participating in active hostilities and their families.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, evidence-based psychological and rehabilitation methods will be used to assist.

Specialists of the combat stress control group will help with referrals for recovery when a military unit is in recovery.

Valentyna Obolentseva, head of the Psychological Support Department, emphasized that a range of psychological recovery services will be available to all servicemen who need it after participating in combat operations. Psychological recovery will also be provided to military family members.

It is planned to launch a pilot project in cooperation with local governments by the end of the year. This will allow the program to be tested at the local level and prepared for large-scale implementation.

It is also noted that the new standards of psychological support and recovery were initiated by the Ministry of Defense. A working group of representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, NGOs, and foreign partners with relevant experience is working on the creation of relevant programs.

In addition, based on cooperation with the Security Assistance Group-Ukraine (SAG-U) and involvement of best practices, regulations are being developed to ensure the implementation of modern psychological and rehabilitation standards.

