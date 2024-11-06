DPRK military in first battle in Kursk region tried to find weaknesses in Ukrainian defense - NYT

DPRK soldiers, together with the Russian 810th Marine Brigade, have engaged in combat with the Ukrainian military for the first time in the Kursk region.

This is reported by The New York Times, Censor.NET reports.

The date of the clash has not been disclosed, but this is the first recorded case of a direct clash between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and North Korean soldiers at the front.

"According to a Ukrainian official, the participation was limited and was probably intended to test the Ukrainian line for weaknesses," the newspaper writes.

The information was confirmed by a Ukrainian official and sources in the US government.

The Ukrainian official did not provide any details about the casualties, but the US official said that a significant number of North Korean troops were killed.

The day before, the Financial Times reported that the first combat clash between Ukrainian soldiers and the North Korean military had taken place.

The information was later confirmed by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Participation of DPRK troops in Russia's war against Ukraine

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed Russia's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

On October 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to intelligence, the first North Korean military would be used by Russia in combat zones on October 27-28.

On October 28, the Pentagon said that the DPRK had sent about 10,000 of its military to Russia for training and further participation in hostilities against Ukraine, which would take place over the next "few weeks."

The Pentagon said that Ukrainian troops could use the American weapons provided to them against the North Korean military if the DPRK enters the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that approximately several thousand North Korean soldiers have already deployed to the Kursk region of Russia. A smaller number of them are already in the Kursk region.