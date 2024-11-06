Explosive detonation injured couple in Kherson region: Man killed, woman in serious condition

A man died in the Velyko Oleksandrivska community of the Kherson region due to the detonation of explosives, and his wife is in hospital in serious condition.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"In the village of Ishchanka of the Velyko Oleksandrivska community, a couple was injured due to the detonation of explosives. A 55-year-old man died at the scene of the tragedy from his injuries. My condolences to the family and friends," the statement said.

It is noted that the 53-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition. She was diagnosed with an explosive injury, abdominal wounds and broken bones in her hands.



"I remind you of the importance of following mine safety rules! If you see an explosive object, do not touch it under any circumstances. Report the discovery to rescuers or police," Prokudin emphasized.