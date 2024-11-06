8 thousand residents of settlements in Kupiansk direction to be evacuated - RMA

In the Kharkiv region, 8,000 residents are to be evacuated in the Kupiansk direction, including 2,700 residents in the city of Kupiansk.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, spoke about the operational situation in the region and the evacuation on the air of the United News.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

Thus, the head of the RMA noted that since the beginning of the month alone, the enemy has launched more than 80 attacks with multiple rocket launchers against Kharkiv and the region. The situation remains difficult.



In particular, over the past day, the occupiers used 6 guided aerial bombs, 1 Iskander ballistic missile, one Shahed, one Geranium-2, and one FPV UAV each against unarmed residents of the Kharkiv region.

Evacuation in the region

Civilians are being evacuated from communities that are dangerous to live in.



According to the head of the Military Administration, 8000 residents of settlements in the Kupiansk direction are to be evacuated.



"More than 4200 people have to be evacuated directly from the Kupiansk community: 2,700 residents of Kupiansk and almost 1,500 residents of the territorial community's villages," noted Syniehubov.

According to him, the priority is to evacuate 1258 local residents from the left bank, where the fighting is currently taking place.

In addition, 72 residents in 17 settlements of the Borivka community are subject to evacuation.