Republican Senator Rubio on war in Ukraine: "What we’re funding here is stalemate war, and it must be brought to end"

U.S. Senator from the Republican Party Marco Rubio said that the war in Ukraine is a stalemate and must be brought to an end.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, he said this on the Today show.

According to the senator, there is no one who does not want the war to end.

"I think that Ukrainians have been incredibly brave and strong when they have stood up to Russia. But at the end of the day, what we're funding here is a stalemate, and it has to be brought to an end," Rubio said.

"I think there should be common sense here," he added.

As noted, Donald Trump and his vice presidential candidate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, have criticized the large amounts of money the United States has sent to Ukraine to strengthen its defense.

Rubio, on the other hand, said that Trump, who said he could end hostilities in Ukraine in 24 hours, "wants the war to end."

"You don't have to be a fan of Vladimir Putin to want the war to end," Rubio said.

In addition, he said, "Ukraine will take a hundred years to rebuild the country."

It is also reported that, according to The Hill, Rubio is being considered as a possible Secretary of State in the Trump administration.

As a reminder, according to preliminary results of the US election, Trump gains 277 votes and wins.

European leaders and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also one of the first to congratulate Trump. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is looking forward to "an era of strong United States of America under the decisive leadership of President Trump."

Other Ukrainian politicians also expressed their congratulations and their opinions on Trump's election victory and expectations of this outcome.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also commented on Trump's victory, saying that it would work with the new administration, but "firmly defending" its interests.