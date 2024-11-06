In November, three types of deferments will be launched in Reserve+, - Chernohorenko

This month, the Reserve+ app will launch three types of deferments from mobilization. These are electronic deferments for people with disabilities, students, and parents of large families.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, according to the deputy minister, in November the app will be available:

deferment for people with disabilities;

deferment for students and postgraduates of full-time or dual form of education;

deferment for parents of large families.

According to Chernohorenko, deferments in Reserve+ should be very simple: it will be enough to log in to the app, send a request, and receive a deferment status that will be uploaded to an electronic military record document.

She also added that the Ministry is currently trying to transfer absolutely all deferments online, as well as to make Reserve+ a full-fledged alternative to the TCR.

As a reminder, on November 4, Reserve+ started beta testing of online deferments from mobilization. The first to receive instructions will be students and postgraduates who have filled out the testing form.

