1001 children were returned to Ukraine from occupied territories and Russia, - Lubinets

Russia has deported and forcibly displaced almost 20,000 Ukrainian children, although the actual number may be much higher. Ukraine has already managed to return 1001 children.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets in Brazil, where he took part in the International Seminar on the Protection of the Rights of Children and Adolescents in War, which is part of the implementation of the President's action plan Bring Kids Back UA.

As noted, the event focused on how Latin America's experience in the field of justice can help Ukraine solve the problem of deportation and forced displacement of children. After all, there have been similar precedents on this continent before.

Lubinets said that during the event, he personally addressed the participants and highlighted the key points:

The first child was illegally taken by Russians from the temporarily occupied Crimea in 2014. The crime of deportation, which is genocide, has been going on for 10 years.

Russia has deported and forcibly transferred almost 20 thousand Ukrainian children. The real number is much higher. The children are re-educated, illegally issued with Russian-type documents and placed in Russian families.

Ukraine is returning deported children under paragraph 4 of the President's Peace Formula. Also, one of the key initiatives in the return of children is the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, which combines the efforts of government agencies, international organizations and civil society.

"Children must be reunited with their families," the ombudsman emphasized.

In addition, Lubinets called on the participants of the seminar:

To join the search and monitoring of deported and forcibly displaced Ukrainian children, as well as those who are at risk in the TOT of Ukraine. Apply sanctions to those involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children. Support rehabilitation programs for children who have experienced the trauma of war and deportation. Share the experience of Latin American countries that have already gone through similar challenges.

"I emphasize that despite the geographical distance between Ukraine and Brazil, as well as other Latin American countries, we hope for support in returning Ukrainian children! Together we can achieve results," he added.