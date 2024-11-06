145 combat engagements took place in frontline, 90 of them in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., 145 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy launched one missile attack (3 missiles), 35 air strikes (including 90 GABs) and 513 strikes by kamikaze drones, and fired 3125 times at the positions of our troops.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Near Starytsia and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of Ukrainian units six times. Estimated enemy losses in the area amounted to 69 occupiers killed and wounded, an artillery system, 28 UAVs, three vehicles and a unit of special equipment destroyed, and an artillery system and four vehicles damaged.

The enemy attacked our fortifications eight times in the Kupiansk sector near Kucherivka, Petropavlivka and Kruhliakivka. One combat engagement is currently underway.

Hostilities in Donbas

Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the areas of Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Torske and Terny ten times in the Lyman direction over the past day. Five enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our troops stopped three enemy attempts to improve the tactical situation near Bilohorivka, and one enemy attack is still ongoing.

Two attempts by the invaders to advance in the Kramatorsk direction failed near Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers attacked four times today in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka and Shcherbynivka. The enemy was not successful. The battle in Toretsk continues.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invaders made a total of 38 assault and offensive actions during the day. Russian occupants are most active in the areas of Promin, Lysivka and Selydove. Twelve combat engagements in the direction are still ongoing.

The enemy is intensively attacking our units in the Kurakhove direction. As of this time of day, there are 52 attacks. Terrorists tried to advance in the areas of Illinka, Kreminna Balka, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka and Katerynivka, fighting is currently taking place in 28 locations.

Two firefights continue near Trudove in the Vremivka direction, and the aggressor has stormed the front line of our defense near Trudove and Maksymivka six times in the last day.

The situation in other directions

The enemy's attempt to advance towards Novoandriivka in the Orikhiv direction was unsuccessful.

Three enemy attacks were repelled in the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy was not successful.

The operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation continues. In total, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attempts by the occupiers to push our units from their positions.