Biden administration wants to allocate last $6 billion in aid to Ukraine before Trump’s inauguration - Politico

The Biden administration is planning to rush the last of over $6 billion remaining in Ukraine security assistance out the door by Inauguration Day, as the outgoing team prepares for the weapons flow to end once President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

According to Censor.NET, Politico writes about this.

The plan, described by two administration officials who were granted anonymity to discuss internal matters, is the only option the White House has to keep sending equipment to Ukraine to fight off continued Russian offensives.

But the problems are immense. It normally takes months for munitions and equipment to get to Ukraine after an aid package is announced, so anything rolled out in the coming weeks would likely not fully arrive until well into the Trump administration, and the next commander-in-chief could halt the shipments before they’re on the ground.

One big holdup to pushing that aid out the door quickly is that the U.S. can only send equipment already on its shelves. While the money allocated reimburses the Pentagon for that equipment, it is dependent on how fast new artillery shells and weapons can be produced or contracted to replace them.

Read more: Biden congratulates Trump on his election victory and invites him to White House to discuss transfer of power

"We ship everything that industry can produce every month, but the problem is that you can only deliver these things as they are produced. The administration could dip into the stockpile and ship equipment faster, but it's unclear if the Pentagon would want to do that because it would affect its own readiness," said Mark Kansian, a former Defense Department budget officer who now works at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Politico writes that the money left over from the April $61 billion aid package to Ukraine is divided into two blocks. This includes $4.3 billion to replenish existing stocks and $2.1 billion to purchase weapons under contracts with American defense companies.

The publication also recalls that Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance criticized the Biden administration for spending billions on military aid to Ukraine, while all of Europe together could only match the amount allocated by Washington.

Read more: Sweden to provide Ukraine with two coast guard vessels

"The first thing he will do is to roll back aid to Ukraine. I would expect him to make a big show of it. He will say: 'Promise kept,' but he's going to stop it before that, I'm sure of it," said Jim Townsend, a former senior Pentagon official for NATO and Europe during the Obama administration.

Another important issue is Biden's refusal to allow Ukraine to use US-provided weapons to strike deep into Russia.

At the same time, there is still significant Republican support in the Senate for continued assistance to Ukraine, and Senator Roger Wicker ((R-Miss), the likely next chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, sent a letter to Biden last month urging him to speed up equipment shipments to Ukraine and accelerate U.S. production before the end of his term to quickly support Ukraine in its future struggle.

See more: Ukraine receives 230 pickup trucks and 240 mine detectors from Lithuania. PHOTO