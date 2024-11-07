Russia wants to form five regiments from North Korean military - Ukraine in OSCE

Russia plans to form at least five motorized rifle regiments from the DPRK military, each numbering 2-3 thousand people, integrating them into units staffed by representatives of ethnic minorities from the Asian part of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by the acting Permanent Representative of Ukraine to international organizations in Vienna, Victoria Kuvshynnykova, during a joint meeting of the Permanent Council and the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation dedicated to the DPRK's involvement in the Russian war against Ukraine.

"The available information indicates that Russia plans to create at least five formations with the use of DPRK military personnel, each of which will consist of 2-3 thousand people. Such a formation would be equivalent to a motorized infantry regiment. It should be noted that in order to conceal their presence in Russia, the North Korean military will be integrated into units manned by representatives of ethnic minorities from the Asian part of Russia," Kuvshinnikova said.

According to available information, she said, up to 12,000 North Korean servicemen are being trained at five training grounds in the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation. This contingent includes at least 500 officers of the DPRK army, as well as three generals of the General Staff.

"The first DPRK military units have already arrived in the combat zone. In particular, on October 23, they were detected in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Three thousand North Korean servicemen were deployed at Russian training grounds in close proximity to the combat zone," said the representative of the Mission of Ukraine to the OSCE.

She emphasized that the direct deployment of North Korean troops on the territory of the Russian Federation clearly indicates that the strategic relations between these two pariah states have gone beyond the mere transfer of arms and reached an unprecedented level of cooperation.

"First of all, let's be clear, any state that deploys its troops together with Russian troops violates the prohibition on the use of force enshrined in the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act, as does the Russian Federation itself. In addition, Russia's military cooperation with the DPRK contradicts numerous UN Security Council resolutions that prohibit both the purchase of weapons for the DPRK and the provision of military training," Kuvshinnikova said.

According to her, the intensification of cooperation between Russia and the DPRK also raises the question of how this so-called partnership complies with the policy of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. And the prospects for a long-term alliance between Russia and North Korea "go far beyond the battlefield in Ukraine and may have long-term consequences for stability around the world, from the OSCE to the Indo-Pacific region."

"Russia's actions must not go unpunished. And by this, we mean more than just political condemnation. The Kremlin has repeatedly demonstrated that the only language the Russian Federation understands is the language of force. In this regard, we expect a decisive and concrete response from the international community, including a significant strengthening of Ukraine's military capabilities, lifting of restrictions on the use of supplied weapons, and crippling sanctions aimed at Moscow and Pyongyang's military assets," Kuvshynnikova emphasized.

