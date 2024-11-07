Last day, Russians most actively advanced in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions - General Staff

Over the last day, 148 combat engagements were registered. The enemy attacked in 11 directions.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, over the past day, the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using three missiles, as well as 64 air strikes, dropping 146 UAVs. In addition, it carried out more than 4,000 attacks, 83 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes in the areas of the following localities: Mali Prokhody, Lyptsi, Borivska Andriivka, Zahryzove, Novoplatonivka, Terny, Yampolivka, Lyman, Minkivka, Pryvillia, Nykonorivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Druzhba, Chasiv Yar, Dachanske, Dachne, Sukhi Yaly, Urozhayne, Kamianske, and Novodarivka.

Hostilities in the east

Six battles took place in the Kharkiv sector. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Vovchansk and Starytsia.

Twelve combat engagements took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day, in particular near Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, and Kruhliakivka.

According to the updated information, the enemy attacked ten times near Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Torske, Terny, and Dibrova in the Lyman sector.

Ukrainian defenders repelled four attempts to push them from their defensive lines near Bilohorivka and Hryhorivka in the Siverskyi sector.

Two firefights took place near Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka in the Kramatorsk sector over the last day.

With the support of attack and bomber aircraft in the Toretsk sector, Russians attacked four times near Toretsk, Diliyivka, and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our troops repelled 39 enemy assaults in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove, Lysivka, and Novooleksiivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian positions near Illinka, Kreminna Balka, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, and Katerynivka were attacked 93 times yesterday.

Our defenders repelled six occupants' attacks near Trudove and Maksymivka in the Vremivka sector.

The situation in the South and North

An attempted attack on our positions in the direction of Novoandriivka in the Orikhiv sector failed.

The enemy was defeated three times while attacking Ukrainian defensive lines in the Prydniprovsky sector.

The situation in the Huliaipol sector remained unchanged. In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducting mortar and artillery shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Strikes against the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted seven strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, as well as destroyed two control points and an artillery system.

In total, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1400 people over the past day. Our soldiers also neutralized 10 tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, 24 artillery systems, 42 operational and tactical UAVs, 78 vehicles, and eight pieces of special equipment.

