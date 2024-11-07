Situation in Kupyansk sector is extremely difficult: enemy is rushing to Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi - commander of "Achilles" battalion of 92nd SAB Fedorenko

In the Kharkiv region, the enemy is trying to take a bridgehead in the left-bank Kupyansk district and reach Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi as soon as possible.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Yurii Fedorenko, commander of the battalion of attack drones "ACHILLES" of the 92 SAB, on the air of "We-Ukraine" TV channel.

"As for the Kupyansk section, the situation is extremely difficult, as the enemy has a clearly defined task - to continue the attack and assault operations as soon as possible and take a bridgehead on the left bank of the Kupyansk district and expand, in particular with further access to Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi. After capturing the left bank, it will take measures to force the Oskil River and try to reach the right bank. Will the enemy succeed in this task in the short term? In my opinion, no. The OSGT, the OTG, the brigades of various departments, the NGU, the 77th Airborne Brigade, the 43rd Separate Mechanised Brigade, the 205th TRO and other structural units of the Defence Forces are holding the line quite effectively. There is a clear communication between the units and the forces and means we have at our disposal are ensuring maximum results. Objectively, the enemy is suffering disproportionate losses to the result they managed to achieve on the battlefield. The battle is ongoing at this moment", he said.

Fedorenko added that the enemy is actively using tactical aviation in Kupyansk district, razing the left bank to the ground.

"The enemy is following the same scenario as in Vovchansk. It is literally levelling the left bank of Kupyansk to the ground and constantly striking at critical infrastructure on the right bank and residential buildings", he said.

Fedorenko noted that the enemy is not making any progress on the battlefield near Hlyboke. In particular, the brigades holding the area near Hlyboke, in particular the 92nd SAB, respond in a timely manner to all calls from the enemy, who is trying to keep the intensity of hostilities at an above-average level, but the enemy has no success.

"The initiative is fully in our hands", he added.

