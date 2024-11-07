Odesa TCR put Sternenko on wanted list: Volunteer considers it "greeting" for criticising army system, or someone wants to stop supplying drones to army

Volunteer Serhii Sternenko learned from the media that he was put on the wanted list by the Primorsk Military Commissariat for allegedly violating the rules of military registration.

He wrote about it in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday, I was surprised to learn that I was on the wanted list. I found out not from law enforcement, but from the pro-Russian dump 'strana' banned in Ukraine and russia today. Allegedly, the Primorskyi Territorial Recruitment Centre put me on the wanted list, sent the document to the police, and the police notified the Russians and their agents, not me. Great allies", the statement said.

According to Sternenko, there is no wanted list for "Reserve+".

"The summons was allegedly sent to me in Odesa, where I moved from 6 years ago. In May, I indicated my address in Kyiv in Reserve+, and I'm attaching a screenshot. Nothing came here. The summons was sent neither to my residential address nor to my place of registration. A separate surprise - on the day I was allegedly put on the wanted list, I was at a meeting at the Ministry of Defence. The next day, I was at another one. In short, I was behaving like an evader, yes", he said.

Sternenko suggests that this may be a "greeting" from the army system for criticising and calling for the reforms demanded by our military.

"Or someone really wants to stop the supply of drones to the army and projects to destroy Russian reconnaissance and strike UAVs. ... But the very fact of leaks through Russians and agents is indicative", he concluded.

