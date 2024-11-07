"Fight or work": summonses are primarily sent to those who do not pay taxes - Shmyhal. VIDEO

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the "fight or work" principle has already taken effect. First of all, those who do not pay taxes will receive summonses.

He said this at the Kyiv International Economic Forum, Censor.NET reports citing LIGA.net.

"This principle has already been implemented. As of today, 98% of the summonses sent out, which are generated through the 'Oberig' register, are sent to people who do not pay a single hryvnia in taxes and are not registered anywhere. Today, priority in mobilisation is given to people who are not working, the unemployed. Accordingly, the basis of this principle has already been implemented. Over the past two months, only 2% of summonses have been sent to people who are employed", the Prime Minister explained.

As a reminder, in September 2024, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the "Fight or Work" principle. It is not an economic reservation and should help improve the approach to reservations for persons liable for military service.

Read more: There is no logic in stopping military exemption of critical employees - expert