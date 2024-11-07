During day, there were 6 assaults near Vovchansk and Starytsia, enemy’s losses amounted to 96 occupiers - OTG "Kharkiv"

The operational situation in the Kharkiv sector has not changed significantly and remains difficult.

Over the past day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled the enemy's assault 6 times near Vovchansk and Starytsia. Russian invaders launched 4 airstrikes using 10 combat aircraft, as well as 33 strikes by kamikaze drones. They fired 301 times at the positions of Ukraine's defenders.

The enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 96 occupants, including 30 irreversible casualties and 66 sanitary casualties.

Also in our direction, the enemy lost 50 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged, including:

1 tank

2 artillery systems;

9 vehicles;

1 unit of special equipment;

37 UAVs.

Destroyed:

72 shelters for personnel;

2 ammunition storage sites;

1 storage site for fuel and lubricants.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces are in control of the situation and continue to fulfill the task of repelling and deterring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

