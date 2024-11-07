Russian Federation has launched 106 UAVs over Ukraine: air defense shot down 74 targets, another 25 were lost in location. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of November 7, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 106 Shahed attack UAVs and unidentified drones.

This was reported by the Air Force Command, Censor.NET reports.

The ruscists launched UAVs from Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel- Russia, and occupied Crimea.

"As of 12:00, 74 enemy UAVs have been confirmed downed in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions.



25 enemy drones were locally lost in different regions of Ukraine," the statement said.

