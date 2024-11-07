No one in world knows for sure how Trump will act on war in Ukraine. However, we can expect "dynamic presidency" - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he did not know anyone who could say for sure how US President Donald Trump would act on the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine, as there have been "changing opinions" in recent months.

"Undoubtedly, we can expect a dynamic presidency, and we must be prepared for a change compared to President Joe Biden. What does this mean for us also in the key security matter, i.e. the question of Ukraine, Russia, war? Does this mean a change of front in Washington? I don't know anyone in the world today who can answer this question for sure. In recent months, we have heard varying opinions, varying proposals on various issues", Tusk said.

He also stressed that Trump is a "demanding partner", but that he had "good relations" during his presidency of the EU Council (2014-2019) and Trump's first term (2017-2021).

According to Tusk, Trump professes one principle in politics that he does not hide: he uses "a certain kind of unpredictability".

"I have often heard, also in face-to-face conversations with Donald Trump, that this is a good way to catch someone off guard. Sometimes he catches allies by surprise in this way, sometimes he catches enemies by surprise", the Polish Prime Minister stressed.

According to him, we can expect a "dynamic presidency" that will be different from Joe Biden's. At the same time, he assured that despite the "dynamics of events", Poland must determine and do what is in its interests.

Tusk noted that he would meet with the newly elected US president "in the near future". Meanwhile, Biden will be the head of the White House for a few more weeks, and therefore the situation at the front and common Polish-American interests "require us to be mature and serious".

"I know what I have to do together with our American friends, and I will not take any risks", the Polish prime minister concluded.

