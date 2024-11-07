Russia’s close cooperation with DPRK, Iran and China is serious threat that should not be underestimated, - Norwegian Prime Minister Støre

Increasingly close assistance to Russia from the DPRK, Iran, and China is no longer a problem for Ukraine alone. It is a serious threat that should not be underestimated.

The Norwegian prime minister recalled the current state of affairs - that the DPRK military has recently been involved in hostilities against Ukraine, and that Iran and China are involved in supporting Russia.

"This is an extremely serious situation for Ukraine, but it is also a larger political issue to which the United States must respond fully. This is a topic that we have to talk about with the United States and emphasize that this is a threat to our values, that we have to cooperate on this issue. This is a very serious problem," he emphasized.

Støre added that the total aid from European countries to Ukraine is now the largest, and the total aid from Northern Europe and the Baltic States is second only to the US.

"And I think we all need to do more," he said.

