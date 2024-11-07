Ruscists attack Zaporizhzhia with GABs and missiles: they hit hospital, four killed and 18 wounded, including children. PHOTOS (updated)

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with missiles and GABs, as a result of which there were dead and wounded.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"In the middle of the day, Russian missiles and GABs are launched at Ukraine, at civilians! A massive attack on Zaporizhzhia. The enemy struck 5 times," the message reads.

According to the head of the region, there were hits on residential buildings and a hospital.

It is known about the wounded.

Fedorov also said that at least one person was killed in Zaporizhzhia, Radio Liberty reports.

In total, there were five hits in the city as a result of the Russian attack, and a rescue operation is underway. In particular, two children have been rescued from the rubble, and there may be more people there.

According to the State Emergency Service, a 4-storey residential building was partially destroyed. Rescuers extricated a child from the rubble and handed him over to doctors. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

"At another address, the blast wave damaged the building of a medical institution and set a car on fire. Emergency workers eliminated the fire.

At two other addresses, 11 one-story residential buildings were damaged. Rescuers eliminated the fire," the statement said.

Preliminary, 1 person died, 16 were injured and 2 were rescued. The number of victims is being clarified.

As of 4:50 p.m., the number of wounded increased to 17. Among the injured are three children - a four-month-old girl and boys aged 1 and 10.

At 5:31 p.m., Fedorov said that the number of people killed in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia had risen to 4. 18 people were wounded.