About 8 million people in Ukraine are neither working nor looking for work - Ministry of Economy

One of the government's priorities is to return economically inactive Ukrainians to the labor market, which is currently about 8 million people in the country.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Economy Tetiana Berezhna during a speech at the Kyiv Economic International Forum.

"There are about 8 million economically inactive people in Ukraine. These are people who are not looking for work for various reasons. Among them are people with disabilities, veterans who have not found themselves in the labor market, women who cannot combine family and work responsibilities. Therefore, a huge concentration of our efforts as a state should be aimed at activating these groups," Berezhna said.

She reminded that the government, the public sector, and international partners have developed and implemented many programs to encourage Ukrainians to become more competitive in the labor market.

"For example, the Employment Service offers vouchers for retraining, and the Coursera platform has launched the ReSkill UA project, which provides 30 thousand scholarships. But, given the global shortage of personnel in the market, this is a drop in the bucket. Therefore, our common task should be to increase the number of programs that will help Ukrainians be more competitive in the labor market," the Deputy Minister added.

