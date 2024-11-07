Enemy is concentrating its main efforts on Kurakhove direction, actively acting in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff

As of 4 p.m., the number of hostile attacks on the frontline increased to 102. The occupiers continue to concentrate their main efforts in the Kurakhove direction, where they conducted almost half of all attacks. In addition, the invaders are active in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

The border areas of the Sumy region continue to suffer from Russian air strikes. In particular, the enemy attacked the areas of Yunakivka, Zhuravka and Vodolah with guided aerial bombs. A number of localities in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, including Volfyne, Luhivka, Pavlivka, Zhuravka, Novenke, Vodolahy, Velyka Pysarivka, Leonivka and Khrinivka, suffered from Russian artillery shelling today. Russia also carried out twelve air strikes, using 15 GABs in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk twice. One battle is ongoing, the situation is under control. The enemy also attacked Tsapivka and Kozacha Lopana with bombs and Vysoka Yaruha with free-flight aerial rockets.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupiansk direction three times. Ukrainian defenders are repelling enemy attacks near Kruhliakivka and Lozova. Fighting continues in two locations.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, enemy units attacked in the areas of Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Katerynivka, Terny, Torske, Serebrianka, Bilohorivka and Hryhorivka. Ukrainian troops have repelled nine attacks since the beginning of the day, four engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, fighting continues in the vicinity of Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four assault operations are ongoing near Stupochky and Bila Hora. Two attacks have already been repelled.

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Toretsk. Another battle is underway.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 15 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar and Selydove. The defense forces, holding back the enemy's onslaught, have already repelled a total of 13 enemy attacks in the area. Others are continuing. The enemy suffers significant losses in manpower. The occupants dropped two GABs on Yelizavetivka and Rivne.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders, in some cases with the support of aviation, have already attacked our units 40 times, trying to advance in the areas of Illinka, Novoselydivka, Kreminna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Sontsivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Dalne and Katerynivka. Currently, 29 combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Vremivka direction, Russian terrorists conducted four attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions near Trudove, Rozlyv and Sukhi Yaly. Two combat engagements are ongoing. The occupiers carried out air strikes in the areas of Velyka Novosilka and Novodarivka.

Combat actions in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched air strikes with GABs in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Mala Tokmachka, Novopavlivka, Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk, dropping nine aerial bombs.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units.