We will work to keep alliance in support of Ukraine - US State Department

The United States does not stop working with allies and partners to determine an appropriate joint response to the deployment of DPRK troops near the border of Ukraine.

This was stated by US Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller

"We are consulting with our allies and partners on an appropriate response to the deployment of North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region and their potential involvement in hostilities," he said.

Countries of Europe and beyond will continue to support Ukraine - US State Department

A representative of the US Department of Foreign Affairs noted that he could not yet make any official announcements regarding any specific decisions in this regard. At the same time, he said, "it is important to remember that the response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine is not just a U.S. response." Miller reminded that an entire coalition of fifty countries had been assembled for this purpose.

"On behalf of the United States, we will continue to support Ukraine, we will continue to support Ukraine on the battlefield, and we will work to keep the alliance that we have built," the State Department spokesman emphasized.

According to him, the United States has also expressed its concerns to the Chinese side over the increased interaction between Russia and the DPRK.