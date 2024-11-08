Pentagon: All available funds to support Ukraine will be used by end of Biden’s term

The US Department of Defense has stated that by the end of Joe Biden's presidential term, it intends to use all remaining funds for programs to support Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Voice of America, this was stated by Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh.

Currently, the Defense Ministry has about $4 billion for the Presidential Decision Authority (PDA) program and about $2 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

Under the first, Ukraine receives weapons directly from U.S. warehouses, while under the second, weapons are ordered from manufacturers.

"You will continue to see the delivery of aid packages in the coming weeks before the end of the term of this administration. This is consistent with how we've done it in the past - we've done it fairly regularly, almost weekly," Singh said.

Regarding the PDA packages, the deputy spokesperson noted that some weapons arrive in Ukraine within days and weeks, while others may take longer depending on their availability in US warehouses.

In response to a question whether the US has enough weapons in current stockpiles and in production by January 20 to actually use the remaining $4 billion in PDA, Singh confirmed: "it will be done - we will use the PDA authority before the deadline."

She also assured that the Pentagon is constantly replenishing its weapons stockpile.

As a reminder, on Friday, November 1, the United States announced the allocation of another $425 million security assistance package for Ukraine.

