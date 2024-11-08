US President-elect Donald Trump will appoint Susie Wiles as White House Chief of Staff, the first woman in American history to hold this influential position.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Associated Press and CNN.

"Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is admired and respected by everyone. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to make America great again. It is a well-deserved honor to have Susie as the first female chief executive in the history of the United States. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud," Trump said.

The publications clarify that Wiles is the de facto leader of the Republican's victorious campaign. She is widely recognized both in Trump's inner circle and beyond. She was considered a top contender for the White House chief of staff position.

Wiles largely avoided the limelight, even refusing to take the microphone to speak as Trump celebrated his victory early Wednesday morning. She resisted the formal title of campaign manager to avoid being targeted given Trump's history of changing people in that position.

AP writes that the hiring of Susie Wiles is Trump's first major decision as president-elect. It could be a crucial test for his upcoming administration, as he needs to quickly build a team to help run the huge federal government. Wiles does not have much experience in the federal government, but she has close ties to the president-elect.

During the campaign, Wiles was able to do what few others have been able to do: help control Trump's impulses - not by rebuking him or lecturing him, but by earning his respect and showing him that he would be better off if he took her advice rather than ignored it.

Eight years ago, Trump abandoned the careful planning of his transition team. Instead, he hired a motley collection of campaign aides, family members, and Republican insiders who spent much of their first year in office dealing with the internal squabbles that dominated news coverage of the new administration. This was what many experts consider to be a major mistake that crippled the president, who was new to Washington and government when he took the oath of office.

As a result, Trump changed four chiefs of staff-including one who served for a year during his first administration, part of a record-breaking staff turnover. Many top aides were ousted in his first term by Trump, who resented being made to feel controlled or condescended to, while others became embroiled in ideological infighting within the factionalized West Wing.

Trump's aides hope that Wiles' selection indicates that the president-elect seeks to build a more cohesive team, which will almost certainly remain less traditional than his Democratic or Republican predecessors.

Trump, who in 2016 promised to hire "only the best people," has since said that he believes the biggest mistake of his first term was hiring the wrong people. According to him, he was new to Washington and didn't know any better. But now, according to Trump, he knows which are the "best people" and who should be avoided to work in his administration.

As a reminder, after Trump's victory, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban announced the need for a new European strategy for Ukraine.

Read more: Trump: I think we will talk to Putin