General Staff: 157 combat engagements took place in frontline over last day, one third of them in Kurakhove direction

Kurakhove and Pokrovsk were the most intense frontline areas over the last day. There, the Defense Forces repelled 50 and 24 enemy attacks, accordingly.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 74 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, including 128 GABs. In addition, the Russians used nearly 1,500 kamikaze drones and fired more than 4,300 times, 100 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Vodolahy, Zhuravka, Basivka, Tsapivka, Kozacha Lopan, Okhrimivka, Vovchansk, Vysoka Yaruha, Novovodiane, Terny, Torske, Yampil, Yelizavetivka, Rivne, Toretsk, Kurakhove, Dalne, Antonivka, Velyka Novosilka, Novodarivka, Temyrivka, Novopil, Bilohiria, Zaporizhzhia, Mala Tokmachka, Novopavlivka, Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk.

Hostilities in the east

Three hostile attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction over the last day.

In the Kupiansk direction, 12 occupiers' attacks were recorded. Defense forces repelled the enemy's offensive towards Petropavlivka, Kruhliakivka, Kindrashivka, Kolisnykivka and Lozova.

The enemy attacked 17 times, in some cases with the support of attack and bomber aircraft, in the Lyman direction. The enemy concentrated its main offensive efforts in the areas of Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Katerynivka, Terny, Torske, Serebrianka, Bilohorivka and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled one attack in the vicinity of Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked seven times in the areas of Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out seven attacks near Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 24 aggressor attacks in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Hryhorivka, Sukhyi Yar and Selydove.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces repelled 50 attacks. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the areas of Illinka, Novoselydivka, Kreminna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Sontsivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Dalne and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy launched five attacks on our positions near Trudove, Rozlyv and Sukhi Yaly.

The situation in the south and north

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct any assault (offensive) actions, but actively used aviation, in particular, dropped more than a dozen guided bombs.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Russian invaders attacked our positions three times. Russian troops received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

The operation in the Kursk region continues, the aggressor carried out 28 air strikes and dropped 41 GABs over the last day.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces carried out six strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons and military equipment, destroying two control points and two artillery systems.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1580 casualties over the past day. Ukrainian troops also neutralized 9 tanks, 49 armored combat vehicles, 32 artillery systems, 118 operational and tactical UAVs, 84 vehicles and 6 special equipment units of the occupiers.

Read more: 140 combat engagements took place in frontline over last day, 50 of them in Kurakhove direction - General Staff